Pitt LB Kyle Louis declares for NFL Draft

Kyle Louis, a 2024 All-American linebacker and an All-ACC talent this season, has played his final Pitt football game.

Louis announced on Friday that he is officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. He will not play in Pitt’s bowl game against East Carolina.

When it comes to Louis’s NFL prospects, ESPN’s Mel Kiper has him as the No. 2 safety available. Pro Football Focus has Louis as the 157th prospect on their big board. Standing at 6-1, 220 pounds, Louis is looked at as undersized for an NFL linebacker, so a switch to a defensive back role could be in the cards.

Louis would become the second Pitt linebacker drafted under Pat Narduzzi, joining SirVocea Dennis, who went in the fifth round to Tampa Bay in the 2023 draft.

