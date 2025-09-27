Pitt-Louisville Preview: Everything You Need to Know

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on Pittsburgh Sports NOW.

Pitt football will finally return to game action after extended time off due to a bye week, and the Panthers will open up ACC play against Louisville.

The Panthers have an 11-10 all-time edge in the series, but the Cardinals won the most recent matchup between the two with a blow out 37-9 a year ago.

Pitt enters Saturday with a 2-1 record after falling to West Virginia 31-24 in overtime back on Sept. 13. Louisville is 3-0 with wins over Group of Five opponents Eastern Kentucky, James Madison and Bowling Green.

