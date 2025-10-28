Pitt men’s basketball continues exhibition win streak

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt men’s basketball team dominated Pitt-Johnstown with a 100-65 victory at the Petersen Events Center on Monday night, marking their 43rd consecutive exhibition win.

The Panthers overcame an early nine-point deficit with a 20-2 run in the first half, securing an unbeaten start to their 2025-26 exhibition campaign.

Senior Cameron Corhen led the team with 21 points, shooting 8-of-10 from the field, and contributed five rebounds, two blocked shots, and a steal.

Transfer sophomore Nojus Indrusaitis added 18 points off the bench, making 3-of-4 three-pointers, while freshman Omari Witherspoon scored 13 points and provided a team-high five assists. Freshman Roman Siulepa and sophomore Brandin Cummings also contributed with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Despite trailing 23-14 early on, Pitt’s 20-2 run helped them take a lead they maintained throughout the game.

Pitt led by just five points at halftime, 47-42, but a 22-3 run in the second half, including 11 consecutive made field goals, extended their lead to 71-47.

Overall, Pitt shot 68% from the field and made 7-of-15 three-pointers, while reducing their turnovers from 13 in the first half to just four in the second half. The bench was effective, contributing 40 points for the second straight exhibition game.

The Panthers open the new season at the Pete on Nov. 3 against Youngstown State.

