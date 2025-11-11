Pitt men’s basketball remains undefeated in new season after victory over Eastern Michigan

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt men’s basketball team stayed undefeated in the new season by beating Eastern Michigan 78-66 on Monday night at Petersen Events Center.

Their season record now stands at 3-0.

Despite playing without leading scorer Brandin Cummings, Pitt established an early lead with a balanced team effort, building a 27-10 advantage in the first half.

Senior Cameron Corhen led the Panthers with 16 points, while freshman Omari Witherspoon contributed a career-high 15 points. Damarco Minor played a key role in directing Pitt’s offense, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals.

Eastern Michigan initially led by scoring the first four points, but Pitt responded with an 11-point run, part of a larger 22-4 stretch that established their lead.

Roman Siulepa added 11 points and five rebounds, contributing to Pitt’s early cushion. Pitt shot 50 percent from the field, while Eastern Michigan was held to 37 percent. The Panthers struggled at the free-throw line, converting just 52.2 percent of their attempts, but maintained a 38-36 rebounding advantage.

Pitt will face West Virginia Thursday night in the Backyard Brawl.

