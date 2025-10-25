Pitt-NC State Preview: Everything You Need to Know

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

The ACC race is heating up as the month of October comes to a close. Pitt sits at 5-2 overall and has strung together three conference wins in a row, placing them in the thick of things near the top of the standings.

NC State is 1-2 in the ACC and looking to turn things around in the back half of the season.

Pitt is 5-4-1 all-time against NC State. However, the Panthers have not defeated the Wolfpack since 2001. Pitt and NC State met in 2017 and 2020 at Heinz Field, both NC State victories.

Pitt Outlook

Pitt football has won three straight games over Boston College, Florida State and Syracuse. The win streak began when Pat Narduzzi and the staff made a change to true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel.

Heintschel faced some true adversity last week at Syracuse after opening the game with a 36-yard rushing touchdown. He did not throw a passing touchdown and tossed his third interception of the season, while finishing the game with a banged up throwing shoulder.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group