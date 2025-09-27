Pitt offense crumbles, shut out in second half in loss to Louisville

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSPORTSNOW.com.

ACC play awaited Pitt after a long bye week as the Panthers looked to put an end to its conference losing streak of five games that dated back to last season.

The losing skid in ACC play continued for the Panthers as the offense sputtered in the second half and was held to zero points as Louisville propelled itself to a 34-27 win at Acrisure Stadium.

Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein made several big throws in the first half for two touchdowns, but he threw two interceptions in the second half that would end his day on the bench. He went 14-of-26 through the air for 259 yards.

