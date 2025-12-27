Pitt offense self-implodes in Military Bowl loss to East Carolina

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

A ninth win was on the line for both Pitt — for the third time in five years — and East Carolina — for the first time since 2013 — when the two programs met in the Go Bowling Military Bowl.

Pitt self-imploded on offense and East Carolina took advantage with explosive plays as the Pirates captured a 23-17 win over the Panthers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Saturday.

Pitt’s (8-5) careless play led to four turnovers on offense and a special teams muffed punt. East Carolina (9-4) turned those errors into 13 points.

