Pitt officially announces hire of Kade Bell as offensive coordinator

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt has officially announced that Kade Bell is the new offensive coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh.

The news broke earlier Sunday, and Pat Narduzzi confirmed that the former Western Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach will serve as the new Panthers offensive coordinator.

“Kade’s offensive approach — relentlessly fast and aggressive — is everything a defensive coordinator hates to face and the type of system our players will absolutely love,” Narduzzi said in the Pitt press release. “He’s an incredibly creative playcaller who is widely regarded as one of the brightest young coaches in the country. Beyond ‘Xs and Os,’ Kade understands and greatly values relationship-building with his players and fellow coaches. On and off the field, Kade Bell will make us better.”

Click here to read the full story from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group