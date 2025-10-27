Pitt Panthers riding win streak into first game against Stanford since 1922

The Pitt football team is riding a four-game win streak into Stanford on Saturday. The matchup against the Cardinal is the first time the two schools have met since December 1922.

The two have met on the field four other times, with the series even at 2-2.

Pitt beat NC State last Saturday, 53-34. Freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel completed 28 passes for 423 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers set a new freshman single-game passing record for Pitt.

Heintschel’s also became the first ACC freshman in 30 seasons to throw for 400 yards and three touchdowns in a game. His 423 passing yards were the ninth most in college football this season and the second most by an ACC quarterback.

Since Heintschel took over as the starter, Pitt has gone 4-0 both overall and in the ACC. His 84-yard touchdown pass to Cataurus “Blue” Hicks tied the longest passing score by a Pitt player in Acrisure Stadium history.

True freshman Trey Butkowski also shone in the game against NC State, converting nine kicks, including four field goals and five PATs. His performance set a program record for consecutive field goal makes at 16, and his 17 kicking points led the ACC last week.

Hicks also had a standout performance with four catches for a career-high 120 receiving yards and one touchdown. His 84-yard touchdown reception was the longest of his career and tied for the fourth longest in school history.

The Panthers’ offense was dominant against the Wolfpack, producing 529 total yards and 29 first downs, ranking second and first in the ACC last week.

