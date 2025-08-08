Pitt Panthers volleyball to have record 14 matches nationally televised in 2025 season

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh Panthers volleyball team will have a record 14 nationally televised matches in the 2025 season, marking a significant milestone for the team.

Pitt will kick off its season against the top-ranked Nebraska team at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Aug. 22, with the match being broadcast on FOX. This opening game sets the stage for a challenging season ahead. Following the Nebraska game, the Panthers will face No. 25 TCU on Aug. 31 and No. 13 Arizona State on Sept. 1 at PPG Paints Arena, with both matches airing on FS1.

The Panthers’ ESPN appearances include five matches, notably against No. 16 Florida at the AVCA First Serve Showcase and a rematch with No. 7 Kentucky in the inaugural Shriners Children’s Showdown at the Net. Pitt will also play a home match against No. 10 SMU on Sept. 28 and away games at Florida State on Oct. 12 and No. 4 Louisville on Oct. 19, all on ESPN.

The Big Ten Network will broadcast Pitt’s match against in-state rival and reigning National Champion No. 2 Penn State at Rec Hall on Sept. 17. Additionally, the Panthers have five matches scheduled on the ACC Network, including games against No. 10 SMU on Sept. 24, No. 22 Georgia Tech on Oct. 5, North Carolina on Nov. 2, Virginia on Nov. 9, and No. 4 Louisville on Nov. 26.

Pitt enters the season ranked number three nationally, the highest ranking in the program’s history, underscoring the team’s potential and expectations for the upcoming season.

