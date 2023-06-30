Pitt partners with The Durable Restoration Company to restore cladding on Heinz Memorial Chapel

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh has partnered with The Durable Restoration Company to restore the spire at Heinz Memorial Chapel.

The chapel is more than 83 years old and after starting to wear, the university began a project to restore it earlier this year.

“We are proud to partner with the University of Pittsburgh on this important preservation project and look forward to unveiling the Heinz Memorial Chapel’s stunning spire upon completion,” said Gary Howes, Chief Operating Officer of The Durable Restoration Company.

Heinz Chapel will remain open during the renovation work.

