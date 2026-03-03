Pitt parts ways with women’s basketball coach after another losing season

PITTSBURGH — Pitt has parted ways with women’s basketball coach Tory Verdi.

Athletic Director Allen Greene confirmed Tuesday that he “made a leadership change” for the women’s basketball program. His statement reads:

“After a thorough and thoughtful evaluation of our women’s basketball program, it has been determined that we have not progressed enough competitively and now is the right time to seek a new leader for our program. We thank Tory for his dedication over the past three seasons and wish him and his family nothing but the best in their future endeavors. The search process for our next leader is already underway.”

Verdi has spent three years as the team’s head coach. His removal from the role comes less than a month after several former players sued him and the university, claiming he created a hostile environment, abused players psychologically and retaliated against them if they complained.

A university spokesperson previously said the lawsuits and their allegations " are without merit, and will be vigorously defended.”

The Pitt women’s basketball team went 8-23 overall this season and 1-17 in conference play. He has a 9-66 record and 8-46 overall, per our partners at Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Greene says a nationwide search now begins for the team’s next head coach.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group