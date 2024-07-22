Pitt to play Ohio State in 2024

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

On Monday, Ohio State men’s basketball released its 2024-25 non-conference schedule and included Pitt.

The Buckeyes will take on the Panthers in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 29.

According to Pitt’s official website, the Panthers have only played the Buckeyes once in their history. That game came in 2002 when Pitt won 69-49 at the Petersen Events Center.

