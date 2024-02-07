Pitt professor elected to National Academy of Engineering

PITTSBURGH — A University of Pittsburgh professor was named a new member of the National Academy of Engineering Tuesday.

According to the National Academy of Engineering, 114 new members were elected for the honor.

Distinguished Professor of Rehabilitation Science and Technology at Pitt’s School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences Rory Cooper was one of the new members elected.

Pitt said he was recognized for wheelchair innovations that transformed the health, mobility and inclusion of people with disabilities and older adults.

The organization said election to the National Academy of Engineering is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer.

Academy membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature” and to “the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education,” the National Academy of Engineering said.

In total, 2,310 people in the United States are members.

