Pitt QB Eli Holstein Earns ACC Rookie of the Week

Eli Holstein posted some of the best numbers for a Pitt quarterback since Kenny Pickett was in the backfield, and it’s led to some conference recognition.

Holstein — a 6-foot-4, 225-pound redshirt freshman quarterback from Zachary, La. — has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week by the conference. The redshirt freshman did well enough to earn the starting job for the Panthers going forward.

“I think just composure I would say,” Narduzzi said Monday at his weekly presser. “You just look at how he just kind of was out there smooth. You don’t ever know how a guy is going to react. I don’t care if it’s a quarterback or a D-lineman. How are they as far as just his composure on game day, how he carried himself, how he led the offense, how there wasn’t a bunch of false starts and mechanical issues as far as just the operation. It was a clean start. That’s tough to do for a redshirt freshman.”

