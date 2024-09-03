Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Connellsville woman

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Krystal Hall, 34, was reported missing on Aug. 31 at around 3:20 p.m. She was last seen on Aug. 27.

Hall, from Connellsville, is described as a white woman with blonde or strawberry hair and blue eyes. She’s 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call state police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111.

