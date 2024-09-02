Man killed in McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man was shot and killed in McKeesport Monday.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the 500 block of Lysle Street at 10:53 a.m.

Allegheny County police said the victim was found in the roadway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

