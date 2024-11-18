Pitt QB Eli Holstein ‘not cleared’ for Louisville game yet

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Eli Holstein is still questionable for the penultimate game of the Pitt season.

Pat Narduzzi announced Monday at his weekly press conference that Eli Holstein hasn’t been cleared the game against Louisville at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday.

If Holstein is unable to go, Ty Dieffenbach and walk-on David Lynch would back up Nate Yarnell, who started against Clemson.

Holstein burst onto the scene as a second-year freshman this season, starting his collegiate career with a whole lot of yards and touchdowns (and back-to-back comeback wins against Cincinnati and West Virginia), but he’s struggled in his last four games and been knocked out of two of his last three games with apparent head injuries.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group