Pitt signs men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel to 3-year contract extension

PITTSBURGH — Pitt men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel has signed a three-year contract extension.

Capel will lead the Panthers through at least the 2029-30 season.

Capel guided the team to 26 conference wins in his two most recent seasons at Pitt and has a 97-92 record over six seasons.

Capel was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2023 and was a national coach of the year finalist.

“When Coach Capel initially arrived at Pitt in 2018, he was tasked with one of the most difficult rebuilding jobs in all of college basketball,” Lyke said. “Jeff fully embraced that challenge from the outset and never wavered from his lofty vision for our players and program. Brick-by-brick, he built a rock-solid foundation that has Pitt basketball poised for a championship future. Jeff is an outstanding leader well beyond the court and we are highly fortunate to have him representing the University of Pittsburgh. I’m incredibly pleased to announce this extension of his contract and look forward to the continued ascendance of Pitt basketball under his direction.”

