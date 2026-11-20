PITTSBURGH — With the Thanksgiving holiday arriving in seven days, University of Pittsburgh staff members and athletes collaborated to provide assistance to those requiring support.

The group prepared 67 containers filled with food items and gift cards from Giant Eagle, which arrived at the Macedonia Senior Center located within the Hill District.

The supplies will support the community outreach efforts of Macedonia Church.

Brian Edwards serves as the senior pastor at the church.

“It really is a communal effort,” Edwards said. “We can never think we are doing these things by ourselves. But really the most change is made when we lock arms together with others in our community ...”

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