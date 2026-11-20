PITTSBURGH — A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh has indicted a Beaver County man on charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with an international student loan scheme, federal prosecutors announced.

Emmanuel Hilton, 29, of Monaca, was named as the sole defendant in the seven-count indictment, according to United States Attorney Troy Rivetti.

According to the indictment, Hilton participated in an operation involving “ghost students” who were fraudulently enrolled in colleges and universities to steal federal financial aid. Between June 2023 and February 2026, Hilton allegedly served as a money mule, receiving approximately $1,065,048.79 in stolen Federal Student Aid funds and transferring proceeds to co-conspirators in Kenya.

Federal authorities said the broader scheme began coming to light in late 2021. The Department of Education started receiving reports from colleges and universities regarding an unusually high volume of enrollment requests displaying irregular registration patterns.

Following those reports, the Department of Education conducted an analysis of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid system. Officials identified suspicious patterns, including specific username formats, common passwords generated from identical password hashes and the reuse of a single physical address across multiple applicant profiles.

The analysis revealed that individuals were creating FAFSA accounts using stolen personally identifiable information belonging to U.S. citizens. After setting up the accounts, the actors enrolled in universities and community colleges under those stolen identities. The individuals never actually attended classes, whether online or in person, functioning as “ghost students.”

Under the scheme, the Department of Education awarded federal grants or issued loans in the names of the ghost students, sending the funds directly to the schools. Each educational institution subtracted tuition and fees before refunding the remaining loan balances via electronic funds transfers to bank accounts provided by participants in the fraud.

Prosecutors allege Hilton facilitated the scheme by opening multiple bank accounts to receive the aid refunds issued in the names of identity theft victims. Hilton, who allegedly shared in the fraud proceeds, then electronically transferred stolen funds to co-conspirators located in Kenya.

The investigation was conducted jointly by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General.

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