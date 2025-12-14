Pitt volleyball advances to 5th-straight Final Four with 3-1 win over Purdue

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

Top-seed Pitt fended off No. 3 Purdue in four sets and clinched a spot in the program’s fifth-consecutive Final Four.

The Boilermakers unleashed a talented attacking duo and ferocious defensive effort in Saturday’s Regional Final which helped them become the first team to claim a set victory over the Panthers since the NCAA Tournament started, but it was not enough as Pitt won the match 3-1.

Despite the valiant effort to contain Olivia Babcock as the Boilermakers combined for 11 blocks, the reigning AVCA Player of the Year proved too much as she totaled a match-high 23 kills, albeit the duo of Akasha Anderson (20) and Kenna Wollard (15) did everything they could for Purdue as they combined for 35 kills.

