Pitt volleyball beats Penn State for 3rd straight win in Keytone Classic rivalry

In the battle of Pennsylania, Pitt Panthers volleyball team beat Penn State 3-1 at Rec Hall in State College. This is Pitt’s third straight win in the Keystone Classic rivalry.

Pitt is the 5th-ranked team in the country. Penn State is the reigning National Champion and ranked 13th.

Olivia Babcock led the Panthers with a double-double, recording a match-high 16 kills and 13 digs, while Brooke Mosher contributed 39 assists to set the team to a .299 hitting percentage.

The Panthers started strong in the first set, building a 12-7 lead before Penn State rallied to take a 15-14 advantage at the media timeout. However, Pitt’s offense, powered by key players like Babcock and Dagmar Mourits, secured a 25-22 victory.

In the second set, Pitt and Penn State were tied at 11-11 until a series of blocks and a kill from Mourits gave the Panthers a 15-12 lead. Babcock’s serving then helped extend the lead, resulting in a 25-17 win for Pitt.

Penn State fought back in the third set, overcoming a 15-12 deficit to win 25-23, but Pitt regained control in the fourth set.

Strong serving from Mosher and kills from Blaire Bayless helped secure a 25-17 victory, clinching the match for the Panthers.

Dagmar Mourits tied her career high with 13 kills and five blocks, and Ryla Jones nearly achieved a double-double with nine kills and nine blocks.

Pitt Volleyball’s next match is Wednesday, September 24 at SMU in Dallas, Texas.

