Pitt volleyball continues win streak by taking down SMU

PITTSBURGH — The No. 5 ranked Pitt volleyball team continued its win streak at the Peterson Events Center by beating No. 11 SMU on Sunday, 3-1.

Olivia Babcock led the Panthers with a match-high 29 kills, including an impressive 13 kills in the third set alone. The team collectively achieved 61 kills with a .310 hitting percentage, while Brooke Mosher set a career-high with 52 assists.

The Panthers dominated the first set with a 25-20 win, maintaining a lead after the media timeout and never trailing in the latter half. Blaire Bayless contributed significantly with three kills, including the set point.

In the second set, Pitt continued their momentum, winning 25-22 without trailing. They started strong with a 6-1 run, forcing SMU to call an early timeout. Despite SMU closing the gap to 18-17, Pitt finished the set with a 7-5 run.

The third set was a tightly contested battle, with SMU eventually winning 28-26 after 14 ties and four lead changes.

Babcock’s 13 kills in this set were crucial, but SMU managed to secure the set with three consecutive points. Pitt clinched the match by winning the fourth set 25-21, leading throughout and sealing the victory with Babcock’s ninth kill of the set on match point. The Panthers recorded 16 team kills and two aces in this decisive set.

With this victory, Pitt remains undefeated at the Petersen Events Center with a 16-0 record since 2019 and has claimed its sixth top 25 win of the season.

