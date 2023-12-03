Pitt Volleyball downs USC to make it to fourth straight Sweet 16

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt Volleyball had a slow start in their matchup vs. No. 8 USC in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night at the Petersen Events Center, but a great finish to the second set led them to win in four sets to move on to the Sweet 16.

The Panthers (27-4) make it to their fourth straight Sweet 16 with the win over the Trojans (19-13). The win also serves as the first-ever victory for the Panthers over the Trojans, as they lost their past three matches against them in the all-time series. It also increases the Panthers’ all-time record in the NCAA Tournament to 20-18.

USC came out the better of the two sides to start the first set, going up 6-4. Both teams would go on mini runs throughout the first set, as Pitt tied it up at 6, then USC went up 9-6 to force a timeout. Pitt would then score five of the next six points to take an 11-10 lead and then USC responded with four straight points to make it 14-11. Pitt then tied it up at 16 and then both teams found themselves tied at 20.

