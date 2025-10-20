Pitt volleyball secures hard-fought win over Louisville

Pitt Volleyball star Olivia Babcock set a program record with 41 kills as the No. 6 Pitt Panthers defeated No. 4 Louisville in a five-set thriller on Sunday afternoon in Kentucky.

The Panthers secured a hard-fought victory with set scores of 25-20, 19-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-11, marking their seventh conference win of the season. Brooke Mosher contributed significantly with a career-high 60 assists and 13 digs, helping Pitt improve to 15-3 overall and 7-1 in the ACC.

Pitt started the match strong, taking the first set 25-20 after forcing Louisville to use early timeouts. Despite a comeback from the Cardinals in the second and third sets, the Panthers rallied in the fourth set, led by Babcock’s 13 kills, to win 25-17 and push the match to a decisive fifth set.

In the final set, freshman Izzy Masten’s serving helped Pitt gain an early advantage, and a key kill from Ryla Jones extended the lead. Babcock’s two kills and a Louisville error forced the Cardinals to take a timeout at 13-10, and Bre Kelley’s termination sealed the victory for Pitt.

The Panthers will return to the Fitzgerald Field House to face NC State on Friday at 7 p.m. and Wake Forest on Sunday at 1 p.m.

