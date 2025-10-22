Pitt volleyball star Olivia Babock named AVCA National Player of the Week for 4th time

Pitt volleyball star Olivia Babcock has been named the AVCA National Player of the Week for the fourth time in her career, following a record-breaking weekend.

Babcock’s performance over the weekend included a remarkable 70-kill total, highlighted by a record-setting 41-kill match against No. 4 Louisville. This achievement ties her with Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy for the all-time record of four weekly national awards.

Babcock’s impressive statistics over the weekend included an average of 7.95 points per set, 7.00 kills per set, 2.20 digs per set, and 1.00 blocks per set in the victories over Notre Dame and Louisville. In the match against Notre Dame, Babcock recorded 29 kills, 14 digs, five blocks, two aces, and an assist, marking her fifth 25+ kill match and eighth double-double of the season.

Her performance against Louisville was particularly notable as she set the program’s single-match record with 41 kills on a .423 hitting clip, along with eight digs, five blocks, and two aces.

Babcock is the only player in the NCAA to record at least 40 kills in a single match this season, and only the fourth to do so since 2019.

