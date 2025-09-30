Pitt volleyball stars earn ACC honors after sweeping SMU

Top honors were given this week to two members of the Pitt Volleyball team. Olivia Babcock and Brooke Mosher were honored as the ACC Setter of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week after leading Pitt to two significant victories over No. 11 SMU.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the accolades on Monday, marking the second time this season that Babcock and Mosher have received these honors. Their performances were instrumental in Pitt’s 2-0 start in ACC play.

Babcock delivered an outstanding performance, averaging 6.06 points per set, 5.67 kills per set, 3.22 digs per set and 0.78 blocks per set, with a hitting percentage of .419. In the first match against SMU, she recorded 22 kills and 12 digs, hitting .400, along with four blocks and an assist. She capped off the week with a season-high 29 kills, a .434 hitting percentage and a career-high 17 digs in the second match.

Mosher excelled as well, averaging 11.44 assists per set, 1.78 digs per set and contributing 0.56 aces and blocks per set. She achieved a career-high 51 assists, seven digs, and a season-high five aces in the first match, followed by a new career-high of 52 assists and nine digs in the second match, helping Pitt maintain a .310 hitting percentage.

The No. 5 Panthers are set to return to the Fitzgerald Field House on Friday to host Clemson at 6 p.m., followed by a match against Georgia Tech on Sunday at noon.

