Pitt volleyball sweeps Virginia

The No. 3 Pitt volleyball team swept Virginia 3-0 on Sunday afternoon, marking their second consecutive sweep of the weekend.

Haiti Tautua’a led the Panthers with a career-high 31 assists, contributing significantly to the team’s dominant performance against the Cavaliers.

The Panthers took control early in the match, forcing Virginia to call a timeout at 12-4 in the first set. Despite a brief 4-0 run by the Cavaliers, Pitt secured the first set 25-15, with Abbey Emch playing a key role offensively.

Virginia put up a stronger fight in the second set, keeping the score close at 15-14 during the media timeout. However, Pitt pulled ahead with kills from Olivia Babcock, Tautua’a, and Emch, eventually winning the set 25-19. In the third set, Pitt maintained their momentum, leading 12-7 at Virginia’s timeout and closing the set 25-12 to complete the sweep.

Marina Pezelj achieved a career-best hitting percentage of .545 with seven kills on 11 swings, while Bre Kelley led the match with seven blocks, averaging 2.50 per set. Olivia Babcock continued her impressive season, registering double-digit kills for the 20th time.

Pitt will travel to face No. 5 Stanford on Friday and Cal on Sunday.

