Pitt volleyball to take on Texas A&M for trip to national championship

Thursday night would be pivotal for the University of Pittsburgh volleyball team.

The Panthers were scheduled to make their fifth straight appearance in the national semi-final.

They’re taking on Texas A&M for a trip to the national championship.

Pitt’s season has ended in the final four each of the last four years, but this team looks a lot different, with a lot of turnover in the offseason.

Still, Pitt is the veteran team remaining.

Only six players among the final four teams have reached this stage, and five of them play for the Panthers.

However, the Panthers will tell you they had to work through some early adversity to find their rhythm.

They started the season 0-2 and had to push through some really tight matches early in the year.

Star right side Olivia Babcock said this group had to do a lot of work to get back to this point.

“How much we’ve put in the work to become good teammates and work through hard situations,” Babcock said. “This team has just been through so much, and we have so many hardships throughout the season that we’ve been able to respond to and just get better from, and I think the work we’ve put in every single day in the gym, it’s a special group.”

First serve was set for 6:30 p.m.

The winner of that match will play either Wisconsin or Kentucky in the national championship game on Sunday.

