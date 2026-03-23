Pitt volleyball team will open 2026 season with game against Xavier

The Pitt volleyball team will face Xavier on Aug. 24 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to open the 2026 women’s volleyball season.

The match will take place on the fourth day of the AVCA First Serve tournament, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Monday.

Xavier and Marquette were recently added to a tournament field that includes Pitt, Ariz. State, Ky., Louisville, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

The event serves as the official start of the collegiate volleyball season.

The Panthers enter the 2026 season following five straight National Semifinal appearances and four consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference championships. Two-time AVCA National Player of the Year Olivia Babcock returns to the roster for the upcoming campaign. Babcock is joined by returning starters Blaire Bayless, Marina Pezelj, Mallorie Meyer and Abbey Emch.

The team will also feature six newcomers, including 2024 AVCA National Freshman of the Year Izzy Starck, who is scheduled to make her Pitt debut during the matches in Wisconsin. Pitt holds a 2-0 all-time record against Xavier. The programs last met on Sept. 16, 2000, when the Panthers defeated the Musketeers in straight sets. Xavier finished the 2025 season with a 26-five record and advanced to the Pittsburgh Regional of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Michigan in the Round of 64.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group