Pitt vs. Notre Dame Preview: Everything You Need to Know

On Saturday afternoon, Pitt (13-8, 4-6 ACC) will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in another ACC home game, just days after the Panthers took home their first conference win at the Petersen Events Center over Wake Forest.

PITT’S OUTLOOK

Jeff Capel’s Panthers have won three of their last four games, including Wednesday’s victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home. In the win, Pitt’s Bub Carrington led the way with 24 points, while Ishmael Leggett followed with 22 and Blake Hinson added 17. Forward Will Jeffress played a huge role off the bench in just 12 minutes of action, limiting Wake big man Efton Reid to just two points while guarding him in the final nine minutes of the game.

The Panthers now look to Notre Dame — a team that it should beat. The Irish have lost five-straight games, and sit at 7-14 overall and just 2-8 in ACC play.

