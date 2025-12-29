Pitt wide receiver Kenny Johnson entering transfer portal

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

Kenny Johnson, Pitt football’s No. 1 wide receiver, is headed for the transfer portal.

According to Pete Nakos, Johnson, who has started 28 career games for the Panthers, plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2.

This comes as a noteworthy loss for Pitt’s wide receiver room with Johnson eligible to come back as the Panthers’ top-producing receiver for his senior season. He will turn into a coveted option in the portal with his blend of size, strong hands and adequate speed.

