Pitt Women’s Basketball completes AED training

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh wants all of its athletic teams to be trained in CPR and AED use.

The most recent lesson was Friday, for the women’s basketball team.

A UPMC doctor taught the team how to do it.

The effort was inspired not only by Pitt alumni and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, but also by men’s basketball assistant coach Milan Brown.

Brown survived cardiac arrest in May.

“Hearing some of the stories about Coach Brown and obviously Damar Hamlin, it’s all very close to our hearts. So us learning it is a little bit more of a priority for us, I guess I would say,” said Gabby Hutcherson, a rising senior.

“It’s extremely important we’re taking the necessary steps to make sure that we can take care of one another,” said Head Coach Tory Verdi.

