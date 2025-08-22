Pitt women’s soccer moves to 3-0 after victory over Ohio University

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh Women’s Soccer team moved to 3-0 on the season with a 1-0 victory over Ohio University Thursday night at Ambrose Urbanic Field.

The Panthers’ defense held strong throughout the match, securing their second clean sheet of the season. The match’s only goal came in the 59th minute when Wilde headed the ball into the net, assisted by Adi Bianchin and Lucia Wells.

The first half of the match was characterized by a field position battle, with limited scoring opportunities for both teams. Pitt’s Hannah Mingoue managed two shots, while Ohio had only one shot on goal during the opening 45 minutes.

Early in the second half, Pitt nearly scored with a flurry of action in the box, including a shot by Bianchin that forced a one-handed save from the Ohio keeper. Following a corner kick, Bianchin’s header hit the crossbar, and Wilde’s rebound shot was saved.

Pitt’s goal was the result of a well-executed play down the right wing, involving a series of passes from Katie Ellermeyer, Bianchin and Wells. Wilde’s header back across the cage secured her first goal of the season. Pitt finished the match with an 11-8 shot advantage, dominating the second half with a 9-4 edge.

Pitt’s starting goalie, Breech, continued her climb in the career record books, tying for fourth in career starts in goal and achieving her 12th clean sheet.

Pitt will go on the road to face the University of Dayton on Sunday.

