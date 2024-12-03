Pitt’s CRSP, B-PEP launch Black Pittsburgh Satisfaction and Retention Survey

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh’s Center on Race and Social Problems (CRSP) and the Black Political Empowerment Project’s (B-PEP’s) Corporate Equity and Inclusion Roundtable (CEIR) launched the Black Pittsburgh Satisfaction and Retention Survey.

The survey is an initiative aimed at advancing social justice and promotion economic growth in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region.

The CRSP said the project is essential because recent research shows that Pittsburgh is losing Black households at an alarming rate.

The survey will gather comprehensive data on the experiences and aspirations of Black/African American residents, providing valuable insights into the factors influencing their choices. This information will inform targeted strategies to enhance economic opportunities and support services, ultimately aiming to retain and attract Black talent in the region.

For more information or to participate, visit https://www.blackpittsburghsurvey.org/.

