Pitt’s David Green giving back to Shadyside Boys & Girls Club

By Shelby Cassesse - Channel 11 Sports
PITTSBURGH — From being a Central Catholic standout to a star defensive tackle at Pitt, David Green has impressed on western Pennsylvania football fields for a decade.

Now, he’s getting back to his roots and hoping to help local kids reach their potential at the Shadyside Boys & Girls Club.

Green is commemorating his final season by volunteering with the organization and mentoring local kids.

The sixth-year Pitt Panther remembers fun afternoons at the same club as a kid, and almost 18 years later, the fun hasn’t stopped.

The organization threw a surprise party for Green on Wednesday, complete with crown and sash, a few teammates, and about two dozen kids eager to spend a few minutes with their favorite Panther.

“Seeing everything that they’ve done, I’m really grateful for it,” Green said.

No. 2 is aiming to raise $22,222 for the club. When he reaches the goal, he’ll let the kids shave his signature locks.

“He’s a nice, kind guy, he played football with us,” one of the children said.

It’s clear that Green is making an impact, but the kids aren’t the only ones walking away with a smile.

“I just feel like a kid again,” Green said.

