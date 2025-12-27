Pitt’s defensive coordinator is retiring after more than 40-year-long career

PITTSBURGH — Pitt’s defensive coordinator is retiring after the Panthers’ apperance in the Military Bowl.

Randy Bates, whose distinguished coaching career has spanned over four decades, has served as Pitt’s defensive coordinator since 2018. Since joining the Panthers, Pitt Athletics says he’s been one of the most prominent defensive minds in college football.

During his time at Pitt, Bates’ defenses have excelled, recording a national-best 299 quarterback sacks since 2019, alongside an impressive 20 defensive touchdowns over the last five seasons.

In a statement, Bates expressed gratitude to his family, mentors and the University of Pittsburgh.

“Pitt is special because of its people, and I will forever be proud of what we accomplished together,” the statement read in part.

Narduzzi is also grateful for Bates and the impact he’s had on players and staff.

“Bates is everything you want in a coach, leader and man. He’s an elite football mind, but more importantly, he’s a tremendous teacher and mentor who made a lasting impact on our players and staff,” Narduzzi said.

Bates’ tenure is also highlighted by the development of several elite players, including linebacker Kyle Louis, who became a first-team All-American in 2024; Calijah Kancey, a unanimous All-American and 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year; and consensus All-Americans Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver, both of whom were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bates was recognized for his coaching excellence when he was named the 2020 Assistant Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association. The award celebrates an assistant coach’s on-field performance and community contribution, highlighting Bates’ well-rounded career.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group