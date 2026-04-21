Pittsburgh added to Jim Gaffigan’s 2026 tour

PITTSBURGH — An eight-time Grammy-nominated comedian is coming to Pittsburgh in the fall.

Jim Gaffigan, a popular comedian known for his unique brand of humor, just announced 13 new dates for his “2026 Everything is Wonderful!” tour.

The tour stops at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 7.

Presale tickets are available starting April 22 at 10 a.m., and regular tickets go on sale April 24 at 10 a.m.

Click here to see all show dates or to get tickets.

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