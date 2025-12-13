Pittsburgh advocates hosting youth forum about mental health, safety

PITTSBURGH — It’s the first of its kind in the City of Pittsburgh, a youth forum on safety and mental health.

“Here’s a group of young people and we have free rein to really talk about what’s important to us,” said 17-year-old Elena Maria Silva, a high school student at Pittsburgh Alderdice.

She said, “I think oftentimes the perspective that’s shared is the perspective of teachers and I think it’s really important to ask students what education is like for them and how they can feel better supported.”

She’s one of several 14-26-year-olds expected to take part in a Youth Forum on Safety and Mental Health at the Black Box Theater on Melwood Avenue, Saturday from 2-4 p.m.

“Pittsburgh is so small in population size that one thing happens and it goes throughout the entire community,” said Farooq Al-Said.

Farooq Al-Said is the director of education for 1 Hood Media, which is hosting the open forum. It’s part of the “We Keep Us Safe” program

Al-Said explained, “It’s really like a youth leadership development academy that combines policy and advocacy, education, political awareness.”

Topics for Saturday’s youth forum include safety and mental health.

Al-Said said, “We didn’t talk about mental health when we were younger; it was something that, oh, they have problems if they go to therapy, they have problems if they take medicine. The way the young people look at it is just holistic; they look at it authentically.“

Silva continued, “Having access to mental health, health care has changed my life and I will tell anyone that until the day I die. I think it’s such an important conversation and I’m so grateful that we’re talking about it.”

While Saturday marks the first forum, it won’t be the last, according to organizers. They say they hope to host these forums quarterly.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group