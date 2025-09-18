Pittsburgh airport rises in passenger satisfaction rankings amid terminal project

The almost-complete new landside terminal is already having a positive effect on some measures of passenger satisfaction at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The J.D. Power & Associates ranking of North American Airports released Tuesday showed Pittsburgh International Airport tied for 12th place among medium-size airports, an improvement from the No. 14 spot it held last year. PIT’s overall customer satisfaction index was 639 out of 1,000 possible points, the same as John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio. That was better than Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport, which was second from the bottom with a score of 611, but not as high as No. 1 Indianapolis International Airport with 713.

The survey is based on the opinions of 30,439 travelers between July 2024 and July 2025 and looks at ease of travel inside the airport, the facilities, staff, food and retail, and the experience of departing and arriving in the airport, among other measures.

