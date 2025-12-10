Pittsburgh anti-violence program collects hundreds of items for people in need

PITTSBURGH — An anti-violence program in Pittsburgh is helping people in need this winter.

Safe Passage’s Season of Community Initiative netted nearly 300 winter clothing items, hygiene products and canned goods throughout November.

The items were donated to help seniors and people experiencing homelessness.

“This initiative advanced Safe Passage’s mission to promote peace, safety and positive identities across our youth and communities,” the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said on social media. “Special thanks to the Kingsley Association and everyone who helped make this drive a meaningful success!”

Participants also wrote holiday cards for the donation recipients.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group