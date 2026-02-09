Pittsburgh-area business bankruptcies dip slightly as smaller companies face mounting pressure

More than 200 Pittsburgh-area businesses filed for bankruptcy last year, slightly less than in 2024, according to just-released data from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, which covers 25 counties, registered 231 commercial bankruptcy applications in full-year 2025, compared with 259 in 2024 — which had almost doubled 2023 totals. Of these, 119 were Chapter 7, or liquidation, and 98 were Chapter 11, or restructuring. The remaining 14, were considered other, likely farms or sole proprietorships.

Nationally, business filings were up 7.1%, from 23,107 in 2024 to 24,737 during the full 12 months of 2025.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, or the three months ended Dec. 31, there were 61 commercial filings in western Pennsylvania, 37 of which were Chapter 7, 21 were Chapter 11 and the remainder were listed as other.

