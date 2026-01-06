Steelers surprise man who set up food drive in his yard with tickets to the Super Bowl

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are continuing to rally around a local man who stepped up to help his community when people were going hungry.

Back in October, Channel 11 was first to tell you how AJ Owen started a makeshift food pantry outside his house. Someone ended up taking the entire bin. Then the community came together to replace everything taken, and then some.

One of the many people who helped with Owen’s food drive was Steelers defensive end Yahya Black and his wife. But the support didn’t end there.

Before the Steelers took the field on Sunday evening, Black had a surprise for Owen and his family -- Steelers jerseys and tickets to the Super Bowl.

The Steelers shared the heartwarming moment on their social media and said Black gave Owen the tickets to thank him for all he did to give back to the Pittsburgh community.

