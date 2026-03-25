Pittsburgh-area hospital celebrates Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary with 2 newborns

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital in Monroeville celebrated the 20th anniversary of the television series “Hannah Montana” by dressing two newborns as the show’s main characters.

Labor and delivery nurses at the facility organized the event to mark the milestone for the popular show. The newborns were styled to represent the character Miley Stewart and her pop star alter ego, Hannah Montana, reflecting the “best of both worlds."

(Allegheny Health Network)

Baby Mia was dressed in a purple dress to portray the character Hannah Montana. Her parents are Mariah and Mark Merlino of Trafford. Baby Bayleigh wore a blue dress to represent the character Miley Stewart. Her parents are Cassandra and Derek Carothers of Loyalhanna.

“Whether they chill it out / take it slow or they rock out the show, you know these little stars will always be a true friend,” AHN said in a Facebook post.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group