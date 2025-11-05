Pittsburgh-area McDonald’s restaurants offering free meals for veterans on Veterans Day

PITTSBURGH — McDonald’s restaurants in the Pittsburgh area are offering free meals to veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, as a gesture of appreciation for their service.

Veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy a complimentary meal by presenting a valid military ID at participating McDonald’s locations throughout Pittsburgh. The offer includes a free Egg McMuffin meal for breakfast, available until 10:30 a.m., or a 3-piece McCrispy Strips Meal for lunch or dinner.

The free meal offer is available exclusively for dine-in or drive-thru customers and is not accessible through the McDonald’s app.

