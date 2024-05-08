Pittsburgh-area middle schoolers take part in mental health ‘camp’

About 200 students from 11 Pittsburgh-area middle schools took part in Camp Lucy, an interactive, open discussion about mental health.

Camp Lucy, run by Pittsburgh native Jordan Corcoran, was held at Camp Guyasuta in O’Hara Township.

As a mental health advocate, Corcoran’s goal is to empower students with resilience-building tools in a fun and supportive environment.

“So, I share my story and my experience of dealing with mental illness, in hopes that someone connects to what I’m saying and then follow the same route,” Corcoran said. “...Getting professional help, my whole job is to connect with kids and then get them feeling comfortable to ask for help if they need it.”

The camp included workshops and speakers and provided practical coping techniques.

Camp Lucy is free for schools to attend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group