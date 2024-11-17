Pittsburgh area transit leaders discuss future of mobility at annual conference

PITTSBURGH — Transit leaders met in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday to discuss the future of mobility and transportation in the city.

Organizers of TCampPGH say this event couldn’t have happened at a better time, as transit professionals are preparing for a new White House administration and decreased transit funding in next year’s state budget.

Attendees tell Channel 11 that the diverse backgrounds of speakers help inspire new ideas.

“Public, private students. But then also different ages. Different life circumstances. Which, I think, makes the discussion much more rich and robust,” Bill Terry said.

One of the topics discussed was how the city could use part of a $600 million revitalization grant to improve transportation.

