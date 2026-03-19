Pittsburgh attorney charged with embezzling $1.3M from Duquesne Incline operator

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh attorney is charged with embezzling more than $1.3 million from the organization that operates the Duquesne Incline.

Christopher Furman, 53, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

The 10-county indictment alleges that Furman transferred money to his bank account from that of the Society for the Preservation of the Duquesne Heights Incline.

The DOJ says Furman made 25 different transactions between October 2024 and September 2025. He allegedly put the money in an online cryptocurrency exchange and digital asset management platform, where he traded cryptocurrency for himself.

According to the indictment, this happened while Furman was president of the Society’s board. Furman was selected for that position because he used to work for the incline and knew how its mechanics worked, the DOJ says.

The Society has reportedly operated the Duquesne Incline since 1964.

While the board president, Furman was not allowed to look at the Society’s bank account or use its money for personal reasons, the DOJ says.

Each count of wire fraud carries a maximum total sentence of up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000 or double the gain from the alleged illegal activity.

Each count of money laundering carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and/or the same monetary penalty.

The Society for the Preservation of the Duquesne Heights Incline issued this statement on Thursday:

“The Society for the Preservation of the Duquesne Heights Incline (“The Society”), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, has been advised of the filing of federal charges today against a former Board President.

“Upon the discovery of discrepancies within financial records, the organization reported the matter to authorities. Since the inception of the investigation, the individual has been completely removed from their position and barred from any matters involving The Society. The Society has fully cooperated with the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office throughout their investigations.

“The Society is thankful for the dedicated and thorough handling of these matters by these entities. The historic Duquesne Incline remains fully operational and The Society continues the mission of preservation. On advice of counsel, Sarah Krolikowski, Esquire, The Society will make no further comments to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation and prosecution.”

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