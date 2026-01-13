Pittsburgh awarded $1.3M grant to replace 3 traffic signals

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh was awarded more than $1 million to upgrade traffic signals.

Mayor Corey O’Connor’s office says the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure has received over $1.3 million to upgrade traffic signals at three intersections. The city is providing over $348,500 in matching funds.

The grant was awarded through PennDOT’s Green Light Go Program and will replace signals and North Avenue and James Street in East Allegheny; Lorenz Avenue and Steuben Street in Elliott; and Mifflin Road and Interboro Avenue in Lincoln Place.

“In order to have safer streets for everyone, we have to make sure that we’re investing in equipment and infrastructure on our roads like new traffic signals,” Mayor O’Connor said.

It’s not only the lights that will be replaced during this project. O’Connor says other upgrades include improvements to accessible curb ramps and sidewalks, new vehicular and pedestrian signal heads, audible pedestrian pushbuttons and new street lighting.

The project at the three intersections will be done in 2026, with construction expected in 2027.

